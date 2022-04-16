Celebrating Vietnam War veterans in Yountville

The Vietnam War took place during a tumultuous time in the U.S. There were protests taking place against the war and against those who answered the country’s call to serve. With the war coming to an end in 1973, demonstrations in the States began to die down. However, disillusionment with the war was as widespread as ever. The troops were withdrawing from Vietnam, but there was no warm welcome or appreciation waiting for them as they arrived home. Instead, they were met with disdain and anger.

Beginning on Memorial Day 2012, the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War began as a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions the U.S. ever faced. In 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed to designate March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It is never too late to pay tribute to the men and women who answered the call of duty with courage and valor.

On March 29, 2022, the 5th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a special event was held at the Veterans Home of California — Yountville to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States. The commemoration was sponsored by the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), who worked with the Member Services Department at the Veterans Home to make this a meaningful Welcome Home for the veterans.

“As a partner in the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, our DAR chapter is committed to recognizing Vietnam War veterans, as well as prisoners of war and those missing in action. Although our chapter supports all veterans in various ways, we specifically honored Vietnam War veterans, thanked them, and welcomed them home,” said Joanne Torre, chairwoman of the DAR Vietnam War Project. “We are so grateful we have this opportunity to show our support and appreciation.”

The afternoon began with a parade around the Veterans Home grounds that included vintage cars and vehicles driven by DAR members that were decorated in a patriotic theme, with messages of “Welcome Home” and “Thank You, Veterans!”

DAR members presented commemorative Vietnam War Veteran lapel pins that depicted “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.” A gift bag containing many items including specially packaged Jelly Belly candy and Napa Nuts were distributed to the veterans. They were each tied with a yellow ribbon to signify “Welcome Home.” A Missing Man table was displayed in memory of those who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.

Live music was provided by singer Doug Hauser and the Doc Kraft Band. Refreshments were provided by Sift Dessert Bar. PAWS for Purple Hearts brought one of their service dogs to meet the veterans.

Vince Deguilio, a Vietnam War veteran himself, drove his 1963 Chevrolet Impala in the parade. “It was so great to be part of this day,” said Deguilio, “and such a pleasure to interact with other Vietnam veterans. I really appreciate the Vineyard Trails DAR chapter for doing this.”

“We wanted to pay tribute to the valor of those who served proudly and courageously,” said DAR Regent Dana Baumgardner. “We can never thank them enough.”

For more information, visit www.VTNapa.CaliforniaDAR.org.

Lisa Hiatt is a member of the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Service for Veterans Committee.