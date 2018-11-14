A celebration of life will take place at noon Sunday in north Napa for Alaina Housley, a Napa native who was one of 12 people to die in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting Nov. 7.
The remembrance will take place in the gymnasium of Vintage High School on Trower Avenue, where the 18-year-old Housley graduated in June before enrolling at Pepperdine University, according to a friend of the family.
Family members are asking those attending the celebration to wear brightly colored clothing for the occasion.
The ceremony at Vintage will be the latest public show of honor for Housley. Following an on-campus vigil at Vintage the night after the Thousand Oaks attack, an escort of Napa city police and county sheriff’s patrol vehicles accompanied her journey Sunday to Tulocay Cemetery. On Monday, the nonprofit Hero Foundation organized a march in which hundreds walked from Memorial Stadium to downtown Napa in memory of victims of gun violence.