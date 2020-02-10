The League of Women Voters turns 100 on Feb. 14, and the Napa County League plans a centennial anniversary celebration this Saturday, Feb. 15.
The celebration includes a free to the public continental breakfast and presentations on the American Suffrage Movement and the League’s work through the last 100 years. Visit the website to find a link to sign up for the event: lwvnapa.org.
The event is 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Napa Valley College, McCarthy Library Community Room, Napa.
“This is a big event for the Napa County League,” said Veda Florez, the Napa League president. “Historically, Napa County has had a local league since 1947 when a group of women met to study opportunities of contributing to the civic betterment.” At the time, the League created a “Know Your Government” guide.
With every passing decade, like minded women and men helped guide the community in social justice issues and fair voting rights. From candidate forums in the 1950s, letters to Governor Reagan in the 1960s, a public conference on the Napa Valley Grape Train in the 1970’s, Napa League members have been active in the community observing government meetings, and on public boards and commissions.
The Napa League disbanded in 1993. In 2015, the state and national League recognized the reestablished the Napa League.
Recent achievements include registering close to 700 youth voters last year, and discussing upcoming educational events on single-payer healthcare, climate change, and action plan on the complete census.