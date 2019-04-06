Try 3 months for $3
Oxbow Commons Flooding (copy)

The flood bypass was put into use in mid-February when the Napa River spilled its banks in Oxbow Commons 

 Register file photo

The flood control project's Financial Oversight Committee is planning a celebration on Monday, April 22, of 20 years of Napa community flood protection and improvements.

The event honoring Measure A benefits for Napa Valley communities will have dignitaries, a marching band and refreshments.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street, followed by refreshments at the CIA/Copia.

Advertised participants include Rep. Mike Thompson, state Senator Bill Dodd, Napa Mayor Jill Techel and county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.