The flood control project's Financial Oversight Committee is planning a celebration on Monday, April 22, of 20 years of Napa community flood protection and improvements.
The event honoring Measure A benefits for Napa Valley communities will have dignitaries, a marching band and refreshments.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street, followed by refreshments at the CIA/Copia.
Advertised participants include Rep. Mike Thompson, state Senator Bill Dodd, Napa Mayor Jill Techel and county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.