Napa residents will have the opportunity this weekend to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and to pitch in at a variety of community volunteering efforts Monday on the federal holiday named for the civil rights leader of the 1950s and 1960s.
A community celebration marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place Sunday at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and feature music and a Native American blessing, along with speeches by Jennifer Yasumoto, director of Napa County Health and Human Services, and Eric McKee of the Napa County Resource Conservation District, according to a church announcement.
Inspirational music will be performed by the Napa High School choir, New York Love and Dan Douma. Winners from Napa County’s “I have a Dream” essay contest will be awarded to recipients from local middle and high schools.
Community service projects on the Monday holiday will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and be organized by the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership. Those wishing to volunteer can check in at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s Parish Hall, 924 Napa St. in Napa.
Volunteer activities will include river and trail cleanups, tree planting and landscaping, meditation sessions, creation of “love cards” to give to friends and strangers, and a home-building day to help raise a six-bedroom shared home in Rio Vista for military veterans.
Online volunteer registration is available at cvnlvolunteers.org/mlk2020/