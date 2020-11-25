Cement truck overturns, blocking highway near Calistoga

A cement truck overturned Wednesday morning, blocking Highway 128 near Bennett Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. on a curve. The eastbound truck stayed partially on the roadway, but crushed a safety barrier. The driver sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said.
The roadway was expected to be closed much of the morning.
