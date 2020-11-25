 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cement truck overturns, blocking highway near Calistoga

Cement truck overturns, blocking highway near Calistoga

{{featured_button_text}}
Cement truck CHP

This cement truck overturned Wednesday morning on Highway 128 near Calistoga. 

 California Highway Patrol

A cement truck overturned Wednesday morning, blocking Highway 128 near Bennett Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. on a curve. The eastbound truck stayed partially on the roadway, but crushed a safety barrier. The driver sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The roadway was expected to be closed much of the morning.

WATCH NOW: PRESIDENT TRUMP PARDONS CORN THE TURKEY

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News