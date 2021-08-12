Census shows slow Napa County growth rate

Census 2020 data released on Thursday shows Napa County just had its slowest-growth decade in a century — and it’s not even close.
The county from 2010 to 2020 saw the number of residents rise by 1,535, to 138,019. Napa High School has more students than this increase.
By comparison, the county added 12,205 residents from 2000 to 2010, 13,514 from 1990 to 2000, 11,566 from 1980 to 1990 and 20,059 from 1970 to 1980.
The last time county grew by less in a United States census was 1910 to 1920, when the population rose by 878 people. In 1920, Warren Harding was elected president, Prohibition was beginning and Napa County's network of regional, paved roads was in its infancy.
But the growth rate a century ago with a smaller population was 4%. The growth rate from 2010 to 2020 was less than 1%.
Napa County isn't an outlier. Census 2020 showed that California's growth rate slowed enough compared to other states to warrant having the state lose a Congressional seat. The state's own data shows California's population fell over the past year.
Napa isn't even an outlier on a nationwide basis. Fifty-two percent of counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau.
In one sense, Napa County's population in recent years seems to have shrunk. This particular U.S. Census data shows differences over a decade. But comparisons can be sliced and diced in other ways.
County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison pointed to state data on Napa County's population that is released each year. The state data shows Napa County's population rose after 2010 to 141,530 in 2016 and has fallen ever since.
Napa County's population from Census 2020 is not yet set in stone. County Registrar of Voter John Tuteur said the number of residents in out-of-county California prisons must still be factored in. But the difference will be minimal.
St Helena saw its population shrink by 384 residents over the decade to a total of 5,430 residents, according to Census 2020.
Meanwhile, the growth hot spots over the decade were in the south county. American Canyon added 2,383 residents for a total of 21,837 and the city of Napa added 2,331 for a total of 79,246.
This is data that can redraw the political map in Napa County. It will be used for redistricting the county Board of Supervisors, Napa City Council, Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Napa Valley College Board of Trustees and county Board of Education.
Countywide offices are on the June 2022 ballot. Tuteur said the Board of Supervisors should decide the new supervisor district lines this December after receiving public input.
There are five Board of Supervisors districts. Each district must represent roughly the same number of constituents.
Tuteur said he suspects District 3 has shrunk in population over the last decade. That seat, held by Supervisor Diane Dillon, covers the heart of wine country, including Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville and extends east to Lake Berryessa.
“There will definitely be shuffling of lines,” Tuteur said.
But dramatic changes?
“The only way it could be dramatic is if for some reason the public feels the city of American Canyon should be split between supervisor districts,” Tuteur said.
Even changes at the edges could affect the June 2022 race. Candidates and potential candidates who live near district lines could see those lines shift and no longer be able to run for the supervisor seat they sought.
The public will be able to make suggestions as redistricting for the various agencies proceeds. They can suggest "communities of interest" based on such factors as ethnic makeup and neighborhoods that shouldn't be split up.
People can attend a Zoom workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 to learn more about redistricting for the county, county Board of Education and Napa Valley College.
