Census shows slow Napa County growth rate

Census 2020 data released on Thursday shows Napa County just had its slowest-growth decade in a century — and it’s not even close.

The county from 2010 to 2020 saw the number of residents rise by 1,535, to 138,019. Napa High School has more students than this increase.

By comparison, the county added 12,205 residents from 2000 to 2010, 13,514 from 1990 to 2000, 11,566 from 1980 to 1990 and 20,059 from 1970 to 1980.

The last time county grew by less in a United States census was 1910 to 1920, when the population rose by 878 people. In 1920, Warren Harding was elected president, Prohibition was beginning and Napa County's network of regional, paved roads was in its infancy.

But the growth rate a century ago with a smaller population was 4%. The growth rate from 2010 to 2020 was less than 1%.

Napa County isn't an outlier. Census 2020 showed that California's growth rate slowed enough compared to other states to warrant having the state lose a Congressional seat. The state's own data shows California's population fell over the past year.

Napa isn't even an outlier on a nationwide basis. Fifty-two percent of counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.