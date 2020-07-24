Census Week of Action kicks off in Napa County with parades on Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County’s Complete Count Committee, in partnership with California’s Complete Count Census 2020 Office, launches Census Week of Action on Sunday.

To kick off the Census Week of Action, multiple car caravan parades will take place throughout Napa County to remind community members to complete the 2020 Census.

“To all community members who call Napa County home, we are asking for you to be counted to help shape our future together,” said Napa County’s Complete Count Committee Chair Mary Booher.

Parades will be held in Calistoga (starting at UpValley Family Centers) and St. Helena (starting at Rianda House Senior Activity Center) at 11 a.m., and a parade through the City of Napa (starting at New Tech High School parking lot) will begin at 1 p.m.

“Wave, smile, honk the car horn, but most importantly do the 2020 Census,” the committee announced in a news release. “Be a census champion and call or text friends and family to see if they have completed it.”