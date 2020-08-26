Centenarian remembers Mare Island in World War II and Napa as it was

At first, he worked as a civilian, and he was temporarily exempted from the draft because of a bout of Bell’s Palsy, a temporary paralysis of the facial muscles.

By October of 1944, however, he was recovered enough to be drafted into the Navy. During his boot camp in San Diego, the commander of the nearby naval repair yard approached him for help. He had heard from some fellow Napans about Halloran’s skill with guns. If the young man could fix a couple of troublesome guns aboard some ships under repair, the commander promised a nice promotion.

Halloran fixed the guns and was rewarded by being elevated to Machinist Mate 1st Class. He continued to repair damaged vessels throughout the war.

In the meantime, he had met and married a young lady named Fernanda Podesta.

“I saw this cute little Italian blonde girl at St. John’s church at 10:30 Mass,” he recalls. He asked his sister – who “knew just about everyone in town” -- for an introduction. His sister let Fernanda, known as Fern, know that her brother would like to meet her the next week after Mass.

“Fern made sure she didn’t go to the 10:30 Mass because she didn’t want to meet any more sister’s brothers,” he said with a laugh.