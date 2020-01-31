{{featured_button_text}}
Burbank Housing Development Corp. is building 34 townhouses at its Redwood Grove complex in north Napa to families with incomes ranging from below 80 percent to 120 percent of median incomes in the city.

Burbank Housing is planning a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for Redwood Grove, a 34-unit townhouse subdivision that is the city of Napa’s first affordable homeownership development in 20 years.

Homeowners will pay between $200,000 and $425,000 per three-bedroom home, depending on their income level, organizers said.

Both the city of Napa and Napa County have contributed affordable housing funds to make the project a reality.

The ceremony is planned for 2:20 p.m. at  Kolbe Academy, 2055 Redwood Road, next door to the Redwood Grove Community.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

