Burbank Housing is planning a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for Redwood Grove, a 34-unit townhouse subdivision that is the city of Napa’s first affordable homeownership development in 20 years.
Homeowners will pay between $200,000 and $425,000 per three-bedroom home, depending on their income level, organizers said.
Both the city of Napa and Napa County have contributed affordable housing funds to make the project a reality.
The ceremony is planned for 2:20 p.m. at Kolbe Academy, 2055 Redwood Road, next door to the Redwood Grove Community.