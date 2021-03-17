Ceremony will honor Medal of Honor recipient buried at Napa's Tulocay Cemetery

A ceremony is planned at Tulocay Cemetery on March 25 to honor a Napa resident who earned the Medal of Honor for bravery while fighting as a U.S. Marine in China's Boxer Rebellion in 1900.

March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day, said Bob Sundin who belongs to the Marine Corps League. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in Tulocay's main mausoleum.

Private Henry William Heisch was awarded the Medal of Honor for fighting the enemy in Tientsin, China on June 20, 1900. He and a few other marines crossed a river in a small boat while under heavy fire and assisted in destroying buildings occupied by the enemy, according to his citation. He received the Medal of Honor from President Theodore Roosevelt on March 22, 1902.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Boxer Rebellion was a Chinese uprising against foreign influence during the Manchu period. The U.S. military helped to suppress the rebellion.

Heisch was born June 10, 1872 in Latendorf, Germany, and immigrated to New York in 1888. He died in 1941. He and his wife are both at Tulocay.

Sundin said Heisch's descendants in the area are invited to attend the March 25 ceremony. They should contact him at topsundin@hotmail.com so that arrangements for seating and special acknowledgment can be made.