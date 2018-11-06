To Chelsea Ritter-Soronen, an empty wall or sidewalk is simply a blank canvas just waiting to be covered with chalk art.
Ritter-Soronen, who now lives in Napa, is sole proprietor of a public arts company called Chalk Riot.
Influenced by traditional Renaissance chalk art and “modern radical public works,” Chalk Riot creates custom pavement art and chalkboard murals.
Many are for special events, marketing campaigns and interiors. Others are personal creations, such as the recent chalk art memorial portrait she created at First Street Napa of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and the chalk art she drew on Halloween on a section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
Because the medium is chalk, the works are not intended to last beyond the next rain storm or the tromping of feet.
“I believe that art and cultivating empathy with art can be one of our greatest tools in fighting for social justice,” said Ritter-Soronen.
“We are street artists” at heart, she said. When the mood strikes, “We just throw down in public spaces to activate an area or express ourselves.”
Ritter-Soronen graduated from the Conservatory of Fine Arts at Webster University in St. Louis with a BFA in Theatrical Design, with majors in costume design and scene painting.
Established almost six years ago, Chalk Riot has since grown into a public arts company of globe-trotting “pavement professionals.” That also includes her partner Liza Fishbone, an artist based in Austin, Texas. The two met while living in St. Louis before each moved away.
In addition to Fishbone, Chalk Riot works with other female artists based around the country. Over the past year, the company has produced about 40 pieces.
The all-women crew acts as public arts advocates, activists and educators in their respective communities while placing emphasis on empowering women in public art.
“As female muralists, all of us recognized the vast gender imbalance in public arts,” she said. “We want to make sure that women’s voices are heard and art is a brilliant tool to do that.”
To some, “chalk art” sounds like something less serious than say traditional painting.
However, the medium has a rich history, said Ritter-Soronen. “What a lot of people don’t know is that chalk art has been used as a tool for social justice and artistic communication with the public for centuries.”
In the early 20th century, suffragettes in the U.K. used chalk to write messages to push for voting rights, Ritter-Soronen said. Police would wash away their chalk messages but “they’d go back and chalk again,” she said. “It’s one of the earliest examples of government censorship.”
Ritter-Soronen said working with a temporary art medium like chalk “is a constant reminder that nothing lasts.”
In fact, when working in public, the number one question she gets is, “What if it rains?” and “Aren’t you sad it will get washed away?”
But that interaction is a welcome part of her artistic process, said Ritter-Soronen.
“It invites conversation,” she said.
Indeed, because much of her artwork is temporary, she appreciates it more deeply, she said.
“When it washes away, it’s healing. You can’t do anything about it. There is no looking back.”
The public nature of their chalk art is important, said Ritter-Soronen.
“All of us at Chalk Riot are adamant, ardent believers that art should be accessible,” without barriers such as location or admission fees, she said.
“My personal belief is that art should always be as free as possible.”
Ritter-Soronen has worked on a number of Chalk Riot projects in Napa, including an alligator “kissing booth” at the Napa County Fairgrounds, collage chalkboards at the Mike Thompson annual pasta dinner fundraiser and the Anthony Bourdain portrait at First Street Napa.
The chef’s portrait came from “my heart as a street artist,” she said. “I really mourned his death.”
After getting permission from First Street Napa, she drew the portrait on a wall near the Charlie Palmer Steak Napa restaurant.
While it’s fading, the picture is still visible, and it’s been shared liberally on social media. “That’s been really rewarding for me.”
Some of Ritter-Soronen’s chalk creations, like the Bourdain image, are produced by the artist on her own time. The average corporate commission can start from about $3,000.
Chalk Riot has done work for companies such as Dell computers, Vevo video and entertainment, Bleacher Report, Ernst & Young, Uber, Northstar resort and Greenpeace.
Besides Chalk Riot, Ritter-Soronen also freelances as a community arts educator and works two days a week as the public arts coordinator for the city of Napa.
Ritter-Soronen said she sees much potential for Napa’s public art scene.
“I think what’s crucial is that we prioritize public art that tells us stories of people that are living here. With the tourism industry having such power, we need to ensure that residents are also represented visually.”
One of her biggest concerns is ensuring that the city has an accessible space for artists to collaborate and work.
“This is the only place I’ve ever lived where there is not some sort of co-working center for artists or artist housing or a warehouse” for artists, she said.
“How a city prioritizes its art reflects a lot about how we take care of each other,” she noted. “I’m excited to see what the public art scene is in five years.”
Chalk Riot is also growing in other ways. It also launched an augmented reality app specifically for viewing pavement art of its own design.