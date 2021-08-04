Chandon commences, celebrates 2021 Napa Valley harvest season

Chandon, maker of sparkling wines, has officially claimed the start of the 2021 harvest season.

Head winemaker Pauline Lhote celebrated her 16th harvest this year, but hasn’t lost sight of the magic of first pick — even when that magic comes at 2 a.m.

“Chandon has a lot to celebrate and toast to this year, including our wonderful team being safely back together post-quarantine,” she said.

Chandon’s Yountville estate brought in about 32 tons of Chardonnay on Aug. 4, which, despite the challenges of the last year or so, Lhote is confident will produce sparkling wines of exceptional quality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This vineyard and its fruit are special, so I always like to blend a little into our popular Chandon NV Brut,” she said, “But we save most of it for our Yountville Vintage Brut, which is a special release that tells a story about the place and year it was harvested. This year’s story will certainly be one we never forget.”

Whites such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc always lead Napa County's harvest, with the first grapes ripening in early August. Producers have a tradition of good-natured competition to be the first to publicly announce the opening of harvest season.