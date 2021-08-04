Chandon commences, celebrates 2021 Napa Valley harvest season

Chandon, maker of sparkling wines, has officially claimed the start of the 2021 harvest season.
Head winemaker Pauline Lhote celebrated her 16th harvest this year, but hasn’t lost sight of the magic of first pick — even when that magic comes at 2 a.m.
“Chandon has a lot to celebrate and toast to this year, including our wonderful team being safely back together post-quarantine,” she said.
Chandon’s Yountville estate brought in about 32 tons of Chardonnay on Aug. 4, which, despite the challenges of the last year or so, Lhote is confident will produce sparkling wines of exceptional quality.
“This vineyard and its fruit are special, so I always like to blend a little into our popular Chandon NV Brut,” she said, “But we save most of it for our Yountville Vintage Brut, which is a special release that tells a story about the place and year it was harvested. This year’s story will certainly be one we never forget.”
Whites such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc always lead Napa County's harvest, with the first grapes ripening in early August. Producers have a tradition of good-natured competition to be the first to publicly announce the opening of harvest season.
The county's signature reds, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, ripen later, into the fall, with harvest lasting into late September or early October, depending on weather conditions.
Chandon, like the rest of the valley, had to adjust their water management to adapt to drought conditions, which Lhote says made “all the difference” as they progressed through the growing season. As she dives into harvest, she is confident in the fruit and the fact that she and her staff began picking when they did.
“The harvest mood at the winery was truly celebratory after the challenges of last year, and it felt incredible to gather again for Chandon’s traditional harvest toast, and to pop the cork on a bottle of Yountville Vintage Brut to commemorate first pick,” said Lhote. “The magic of winemaking is capturing a place or a moment in time in a bottle, and I think Napa’s 2021 vintage will taste that much better because of everything we’ve been through together this year.”
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.