Four Napa County sites are offering charging stations for residents affected by the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. public safety power shut-off that began Wednesday afternoon. PG&E also will open community resource centers starting Thursday in St. Helena and Calistoga to assist customers during the shutdown, the county Office of Emergency Services announced in a Nixle alert.
The PG&E centers will be based at the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 N. Oak St, and St. Helena Catholic School at 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charging stations will be provided at:
- Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Pacific Union College’s Fireside Room, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)