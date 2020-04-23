You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chase bank temporarily closes both Napa branches

Chase bank temporarily closes both Napa branches

From the Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan series
Chase bank

Chase bank. 

 Danny Raustadt | Dreamstime.com

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chase bank has “temporarily adjusted branch service hours and closed some locations,” including the two branches in Napa. ATMs remain operable, said a spokesman.

The bank suggested customers use chase.com and the Chase Mobile app to do everyday banking, like checking on transactions and making payments.

To combat the virus, “We continue to clean our branches, including ATM screens and keypads, with EPA-approved disinfectants,” the bank’s website stated.

The closest open Chase bank locations are in Sonoma at 501 Broadway and in Fairfield at 5095 Business Center Drive.

“Stay safe and take good care of yourself and your loved ones,” said a statement from Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking.

Napa County Chase banks are not the only ones affected. Some branch locations in Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties are also temporarily closed.

For details, visit chase.com/StayConnected

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News