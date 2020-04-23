Chase bank temporarily closes south Napa branch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chase bank has “temporarily adjusted branch service hours and closed some locations,” including the south Napa branch. ATMs remain operable, said a spokesman.

The bank suggested customers use chase.com and the Chase Mobile app to do everyday banking, like checking on transactions and making payments.

To combat the virus, “We continue to clean our branches, including ATM screens and keypads, with EPA-approved disinfectants,” the bank’s website stated.

The closest other open Chase bank locations are on Trancas Street and in Sonoma at 501 Broadway and in Fairfield at 5095 Business Center Drive.

“Stay safe and take good care of yourself and your loved ones,” said a statement from Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking.

Napa County Chase banks are not the only ones affected. Some branch locations in Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties are also temporarily closed.

For details, visit chase.com/StayConnected

Editor's note: The Napa Chase branch at 699 Trancas reopened on Friday. April 24. This item has been updated.