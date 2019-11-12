The road to glory in Lyon, France began in Napa on Monday, with fanfare and many American flags, as 17 chefs from around the country chose the Team USA that will compete in the next Bocuse d’Or, the international culinary competition often compared to the Olympics.
Their selection — chef Jeffery Hayashi of Hawaii, and his team — will now begin training at the CIA at Copia in Napa, which hosted the daylong finals. The next Bocuse d’Or is in January 2021.
Team Hayashi was one of three finalists. Chef de cuisine at Senia Restuarant in Honolulu, Hayashi was assisted by commis William Barrera, also from Oahu, who later also received the judges’ vote for best commis, or chefs’ assistant. Their coach was chef Jason Peel from Kauai.
The other two finalists were Team Arrington, chef Nyesha Arrington from Santa Monica, with commis Michael Sansom, and coach Josiah Citrin, and Team Muns, chef Scott Muns from Washington, D.C., commis Yuta Umeki and coach Jon Krinn.
All three teams had five hours and 35 minutes to prepare two dishes, a “plated theme” using the ingredients of ratatouille, a classic vegetable dish from the south of France, and a “platter theme” featuring a Palisades Ranch chicken.
As they began cooking at 9 a.m., the Hestan teaching kitchens at the CIA, were filled with cameras, chefs in white toques and jackets, and spectators, many of whom had come to cheer on their favorite. An enthusiastic band from Los Angeles, all wearing bright blue T-shirts, was there for Team Arrington.
Among the Napans who had come to watch was Diana Robinson, a former chef for the Christian Brothers Winery in St. Helena. “I have followed the Bocuse d’Or for years,” she said. “This really exciting to see chefs that you only see on television.”
“This is a big deal for Napa,” added Kay Lafranconi, from Yountville.
Brian Sansom from Ohio had come to support his son, Michael, serving as commis for Team Arrington. “He came west to work at Ad Hoc (in Yountville),” the proud dad said. “He never came back to Ohio.”
Sansom said his son had been selected for the job by Ment’or, the foundation that had organized the finals in Napa. Ment’or has also played a major role in the recent, long-awaited success of American chefs at the Bocuse d’Or.
The culinary Olympics
The French chef Paul Bocuse (1926-2018) founded the biennial, international culinary competition in 1978, inviting chefs from around the world to test their skills in his home base of Lyon, a city known for its gastronomy.
American teams had participated but had never come close to winning a medal until Bocuse decided to change this. He called on two chefs working in America to undertake the project: chef Daniel Boulud, a native of Lyon, who had worked in New York since 1982, and was known for his elegant Manhattan restaurant, Daniel, as well as 13 other restaurants around the world; and chef Thomas Keller, whose three-Michelin starred French Laundry, helped put Napa Valley on the culinary map.
In 2008, Keller became president and Boulud became chairman of Ment’or established to help train and support a US team to compete in Lyon.
“I have been asked why did Paul want to help the Americans win,” Boulud said in an interview on Monday. “He loved America. He loved all the countries of the world, but he had a blood transfusion from an American during the war, and so he said he had American blood in him. He felt that the American chefs could win if they had the right people behind them and financial support.”
You have free articles remaining.
Boulud said he is also asked why he, a Frenchman, decided to help Americans. “I believe Paul thought that I was the most American of French chefs, and Thomas (Keller) was the most French of all American chefs. And I have lived more years in the U.S. than in France.”
Keller explained, “Monsieur Paul wanted the Americans to get their sh** together,” adding that the first thing a young chef learns in a kitchen is to say, ‘Yes, chef,’” when asked to do something.
Joined by top U.S. chefs, Ment’or’s efforts began paying off. In 2015, chef Philippe Tessier, a former chef at The French Laundry, lead a team that, for the first time, mounted the awards platform to receive a silver medal in Lyon. And in 2017, chef Mathew Peters from Meadville, Pennsylvania, who had been executive sous-chef of Keller’s New York restaurant, Per Se, lead the Team USA that won the gold.
At the time, Keller was quoted in The New York Times as saying, “I promised Monsieur Paul 10 years ago that we’d make it to the top of the podium. We made it in nine.”
The judgment in Napa
In the CIA kitchens, tension began ramping up as the chefs approached their deadline. Overhead television screens flashed close-ups of their faces as they made meticulous adjustments of garnishes. In an adjacent room, the 17 chefs took their places at a long table.
Asked how he approaches judging, Keller said, “I always have a sense of pride — and trepidation because we eat so much food. I am always reminded of the figure skating competitions at the Olympics,” he added. The more difficult the moves, he said, the higher the scores.
Boulud said chefs’ creations “have to be beautiful; they have to be harmonious. We are asking the chefs to be inspired by ratatouille, and to take us somewhere we have not been before.”
The carefully plated results in no way resembled a roast chicken or the pot of stewed eggplant, tomatoes and peppers that is most often ratatouille. As parade of solemn servers in black carried in the first plates, here is what the judges did: they each whipped out their smartphones to take a picture.
After the chef-judges had tasted each of the three ratatouille presentations, it was time for the platters. Two sturdy bearers carried in enormous, mirrored presentations of lavishly disguised chicken, with garnishes. The competing chefs emerged to arrange these onto plates for tasting. The judges took more photos. The tasting was finished by 3:30.
Then came the wait as the numbers were tallied. Judges awarded points for using the required vegetables (a maximum of 20), excellence in presentation (20), kitchens skills (25) and taste (40).
One long hour and more passed until the guests were invited into the awards presentation. Remarkably, the competitors did not look weary. The judges noted that all of the teams were winners, but one from Hawaii, wearing long leis of flowers and leaves, came out on top.
For the next 14 months Team Hayashi will be training at the CIA at Copia in the new Bocuse Kitchen, which replicates the one where they will compete. The specially constructed kitchen even rotates so the team can practice working on one oriented to the left of right, since they don’t know which way they will be pointed when they arrived in Lyon in January 2021.
While they will be one small team working together, however, it is clear that they will be standing on the shoulders of the many other chefs who helped get them there.
Sitting at the judges’ table, chef Peters, leader of the 2017 gold medal winners, commented however, “I’d rather be here than in the kitchen.”