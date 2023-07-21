Chelsea Clinton came to Napa on Thursday to speak about early childhood literacy – and to her delight, she was upstaged by a 4-year-old.

Zion Grider of Napa was thoroughly enjoying the new play/education space in the waiting area of the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency, while Clinton briefly spoke to staffers and other supporters.

“I'm quite happy to be the sideshow to the joy that I think we are all hearing and experiencing,” the daughter of former President Bill Clinton said, as she acknowledged Zion and two other children who scurried about, picking up books and toys and pausing to examine Clinton's microphone. “This is why we all are here.”

Clinton visited the Napa health department to showcase the “successful implementation and positive impact” of a partnership between Too Small to Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, and the California Department of Social Services, according to a news release from the county. The Napa Health and Human Services office is at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, in south Napa.

“We at the Clinton Foundation and Too Small to Fail know how transformative the transformation of spaces and places can be for children and families,” said Clinton. “And we see that in real time here.”

The collaboration between the state Department of Social Services, Too Small to Fail, and the health agencies of Napa, San Joaquin and Riverside counties began in 2019 and is part of a statewide effort to bring language-rich opportunities for learning into unconventional spaces, such as laundromats and county offices, said the news release.

“Too Small to Fail strives to meet parents and caregivers where they are to support young children’s early brain and language development,” said the statement. “A key strategy is to transform places that families visit into learning-rich environments.”

As part of this initiative, the reception area of the Napa health department's Self Sufficiency Services Division has been transformed into an "engaging and playful learning space for kids to enhance their language and reading skills." It includes books and games in both English and Spanish, puzzles and toys paired with kid-sized chairs, a couch and tables. Similar transformations have taken place in offices in Riverside and San Joaquin counties.

Thursday's program also included the release of a research report on the pilot, which shows that children are engaging in more reading and playful learning as a result of the makeovers, as well as the announcement of the second phase of the project, said the release.

The estimated costs of the pilot program, split among the first three counties, totaled about $200,000, said Napa County spokesperson Linda Ong.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The state Department of Social Services paid $85,000 for the transformation of the spaces and educational materials. Too Small to Fail and the Clinton Foundation paid $115,000 for the research study through grant support from the Packard Foundation and Heising Simons Foundation.

Why was Napa County selected? According to Ong, the Too Small to Fail pilot "was pitched to California leaders and ultimately it came down to the counties that showed great interest in participating in the program. Criteria that helped to narrow down the final counties included foot traffic, the space itself (a visible space appropriate for children and their families), and a strong desire to participate in the program."

The Too Small to Fail play space, which opened late last year, has made a world of difference, said supporters.

Napan Roshanda Williamson said she and her 4-year-old son Javon Williamson both appreciate the new area. “My visits to the (county health office) with him has been easier,” now that the Too Small to Fail area is open, she said.

In that dedicated space, “My son feels like he's in a preschool setting which he is used to and familiar with,” Williamson noted. “It makes him feel comfortable and it helps him to stay busy learn and learn instead of running around.”

What can otherwise be a process of simply waiting in a space “has now become a rich opportunity for early learning, parent and caregiver engagement, education and support,” said Jennifer Yasumoto, Napa County's health and human service director.

Both caregivers and children “can immerse themselves in this warm, fun and inviting space with books to read letters to spell numbers to count games to play and so much more,” Yasumoto said.

Before the Too Small to Fail play area was created, parents often give their children their phones to keep them occupied, staffers said.

“There was really nothing for children to do or keep them occupied while their parents were waiting to be seen or called,” said Alex Quiroz, eligibility supervisor for the county health agency. “Once the play area was set up, children began using it right away.”

Since it has opened, “we have observed children interacting more with their parents,” said Jennifer Vasquez of the county health department. “Some parents even stay after they've already been helped by the workers and continue to have that bond with their children here in the Too Small to Fail area.”

Each child is also able to take home a free tote bag with books and other materials “so they can continue to learn and read at home,” Vasquez noted.

And if the families have to return, “they know that they have a clean and safe space for the children to learn and play,” said Quiroz.

Kim Johnson, director of the state Department of Social Services, also addressed the group.

The pilot partnership represents “a great opportunity to gauge the impacts of transforming what once were regular office waiting areas into engaging places for children to learn, read and play,” said Johnson. “And as we all know literacy is a gift of a lifetime.”

And the program is already expanding, Clinton reported.

“We hope to be in all of the California counties and all of the offices like this because we so fundamentally believe that every child and every parent and other caregiver of young children deserves to have access to spaces in places like this,” she said. “We know it is so important to build the building blocks so that they can succeed in kindergarten and then thrive and lead healthy, happy, long lives.”

Photos: Chelsea Clinton comes to Napa, for the kids Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa Chelsea Clinton visits Napa