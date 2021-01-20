Chevys in Vallejo defies COVID-19 orders, continues outdoor dining

The Vallejo location of restaurant chain Chevys Fresh Mex is defying COVID-19 orders to keep outdoor dining open, according to the Vallejo Times-Herald. The restaurant is now under investigation by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
At noon on Friday, the Times-Herald found 10 sit-down diners seated outdoors under a tent at Chevys and photographed it.
Chevys management has issued the following statement in response to their violation of health orders: "We are aware of the current order issued by the state. There is some conflicting direction between the state, county and city levels as far as what restrictions to follow. Along with some restrictions being lifted in several California counties by overseeing judges. We take the safety of our guests and team very seriously. We are following the safety and sanitation guidelines. We believe our decision to remain open is what is best for our team so they may be able to work and continue to provide for their families. All work that provides support to your family is essential to that family."
Solano County Supervisor Erin Hannigan told the Times-Herald that she started hearing reports of the Vallejo location being open for indoor dining as well as outdoor dining as early as Dec. 27. Chevys locations in Santa Rosa and Fairfield also remain open for outdoor dining, according to the Times-Herald. However, Emeryville and South San Francisco locations are not, Chevys team members told SFGATE.
Chevys is not the only Bay Area restaurant to serve guests in-person despite the stay-at-home order. Fumé Bistro and Bar in Napa as well as Danville restaurants Incontro Ristorante and Crumbs Restaurant have also refused to follow the mandate. And while most restaurant owners are complying, many have voiced their frustrations about the shutdown.
"To just say do takeout is literally laughable," Mourad Lahlou, chef-owner of Mourad and Aziza in San Francisco, told SFGATE in an interview last month. "For me, the government has to do what it needs to do to protect people and make sure they stay healthy, but at the same time, think about the businesses, and think about the deeper impact this shutdown is going to have on people long term."
Some argued that the government had not provided sufficient evidence that the recent COVID-19 spike had any connection to outdoor dining. On Tuesday, more than 50 restaurants in Napa and Sonoma counties filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing that California's outdoor dining ban violates the state constitution's equal protection clause and due process.
Meanwhile, it looks like the Vallejo Chevys will be hearing from Solano County Public Health soon. A letter is now being sent to Chevys "stating our position and referring to the state guidelines and county health department," interim Deputy City Manager Gillian Hayes told the Times-Herald.
Read the full Times-Herald story with reactions from local restaurant owners on Chevys defiance of the health order here.
