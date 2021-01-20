Chevys in Vallejo defies COVID-19 orders, continues outdoor dining

Chevys management has issued the following statement in response to their violation of health orders: "We are aware of the current order issued by the state. There is some conflicting direction between the state, county and city levels as far as what restrictions to follow. Along with some restrictions being lifted in several California counties by overseeing judges. We take the safety of our guests and team very seriously. We are following the safety and sanitation guidelines. We believe our decision to remain open is what is best for our team so they may be able to work and continue to provide for their families. All work that provides support to your family is essential to that family."