Chick-fil-A not coming to Napa after restaurant dropped from project

“We have businesses owned by people in our beautiful city with different political parties and religious affiliations, working together to make Napa strong and even stronger,” Cazares wrote. “There is no more egregious restaurant owner than the CEO of Chick-fil-A in his ignorance of hate.”,

Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, community programs manager of First 5 Napa County and director of the Rainbow Action Network, was one community member who spoke against Chick-fil-A during the public comment portion of the June planning commission and city council meetings. She said in an interview Wednesday that she’d tried to work with both the developer and Chick-fil-A to establish conditions for the development, such as adding inclusive artwork to the building or establishing a commitment to hiring LGBTQ people or people of color. Sutkowi-Hemstreet said the developer was open to pursuing these options, but Chick-fil-A was not.

She added that she was happy the developer dropped Chick-fil-A from the project, and that she’d thought she was going to be rallying people to protest outside of the restaurant. Now, Sutkowi-Hemstreet said, her community organizations can focus more on supporting LGBTQ families in the city.