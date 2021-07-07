Chick-fil-A not coming to Napa after restaurant dropped from project

The Chick-fil-A restaurant included in the yet-to-be approved Soscol Square Shopping Center project has been dropped by Canadian developer Ronmore Real Estate Fund LP, and won’t be coming to Napa, city officials say.
Chick-fil-A and the developer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It wasn't therefore clear exactly why and how the restaurant was dropped from the plan.
The project is now left with a Kohl’s department store and two commercial pads, according to city planner Michael Allen. The remaining development will still be coming before the city’s planning commission at a yet undetermined future date.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The proposed Chick-fil-A has faced opposition from several city residents, including members of the city’s LGBTQ community, because of the company and owner’s long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ stances.
Several Napa residents expressed opposition to the restaurant at Napa City Council and Napa Planning Commission meetings in June. In a Napa Valley Register letter to the editor last month, Renee Mortell Cazares urged Napa residents to write letters to the Napa Planning Commission and Napa City Council to reject the business.
“We have businesses owned by people in our beautiful city with different political parties and religious affiliations, working together to make Napa strong and even stronger,” Cazares wrote. “There is no more egregious restaurant owner than the CEO of Chick-fil-A in his ignorance of hate.”,
Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, community programs manager of First 5 Napa County and director of the Rainbow Action Network, was one community member who spoke against Chick-fil-A during the public comment portion of the June planning commission and city council meetings. She said in an interview Wednesday that she’d tried to work with both the developer and Chick-fil-A to establish conditions for the development, such as adding inclusive artwork to the building or establishing a commitment to hiring LGBTQ people or people of color. Sutkowi-Hemstreet said the developer was open to pursuing these options, but Chick-fil-A was not.
She added that she was happy the developer dropped Chick-fil-A from the project, and that she’d thought she was going to be rallying people to protest outside of the restaurant. Now, Sutkowi-Hemstreet said, her community organizations can focus more on supporting LGBTQ families in the city.
“Ultimately our community benefits from this decision,” Stukowi-Hemstreet said. “We’ll probably get a better restaurant there a more inclusive option I hope and our LGBT community members can feel safe and supported. I’m actually giddy about it.”
Photos: Napa County's Pic of the Litter
Pic of the Litter: Tigger
Pic of the Litter: Rudy
Pic of the Litter: Lira
Pic of the Litter: Pinky and Tim
Pic of the Litter: Annie
Pic of the Litter: Violet
Pic of the Litter: Sweet Pea
Pic of the Litter: Elvis
Pic of the Litter: Ralph
Pic of the Litter: Mushu
Pic of the Litter: Remington
Pic of the Litter: Gracie Ann Miller
Pic of the Litter: Tango and Samba
Pic of the Litter: Rosie
Pic of the Litter: Dusty
Pic of the Litter: Kody
Pic of the Litter: Jagger
Pic of the Litter: Blondie
Pic of the Litter: Doug
Pic of the Litter: Harry
Pic of the Litter: Yoda
Pic of the Litter: Astronaut Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter: Nugget
Pic of the Litter: JJ
Pic of the Litter: Tucker
Pic of the Litter: Remy
Pic of the Litter: Momo
Pic of the Litter: Delilah
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Flower
Pic of the Litter: Ace
Pic of the Litter: Zero
Pic of the Litter: Charlotte of Big Ranch
Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans
Pic of the Litter: Cat
Pic of the Litter: Bruno
Pic of the Litter: Judah
Pic of the Litter: Luna
Pic of the Litter: Jack
Pic of the Litter: Buster
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Murphy
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard
Pic of the Litter: Count Boosie
Pic of the Litter: Emmeline
Pic of the Litter: Charlie
Pic of the Litter: Samson
Pic of the Litter: Delilah Rose
Pic of the Litter: Harrison
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe
Pic of the Litter: Mila
Pic of the Litter: Sophie
Pic of the Litter: Lowkey
Pic of the Litter: Atlas
Pic of the Litter: Louie
Pic of the Litter: Grady
Pic of the Litter: LEGO Dullea
Pic of the Litter: Tess
Pic of the Litter: George
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Mookee
Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Pic of the Litter: Otis
Pic of the Litter: Bubba
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Benjamin
Pic of the Litter: Chubbs
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Marbles
Pic of the Litter: Smudge
Pic of the Litter: Arrow’s Benevolent Tiger
Pic of the Litter: Laela
Pic of the Litter: Menina
Pic of the Litter: Maycie
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter:Angela
Pic of the Litter: Cleo
Pic of the Litter: Missy
Pic of the Litter: Luke Skywalker
Pic of the Litter: Quinn
Pic of the Litter: Philomena
Pic of the Litter: Charles
Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Jasper
Pic of the Litter: Miley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Koby
Pic of the Litter: Chiquita
Pic of the Litter: Cali
Pic of the Litter: Kitty Berndt
Pic of the Litter: Wriggley Rue Prescott
Pic of the Litter: IndyAnna
Pic of the Litter: Layla Lopez
Pic of the Litter: Doughnut
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Shamus
Pic of the Litter: Marley
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.