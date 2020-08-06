You have permission to edit this article.
Child critically injured in west Napa collision

Child critically injured in west Napa collision

  • Updated
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A young pedestrian was critically injured in a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon on Buhman Avenue in front of Browns Valley School, Napa Police said.

The child was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said.

Police blocked off Buhman at Browns Valley Road and at Meadowbrook Drive following the 3 p.m. incident. A Nixle alert asked the public to avoid the area.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to conduct an investigation, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

