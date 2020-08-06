Child critically injured in west Napa collision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young pedestrian was critically injured in a collision with a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon on Buhman Avenue in front of Browns Valley School, Napa Police said.

The child was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said.

Police blocked off Buhman at Browns Valley Road and at Meadowbrook Drive following the 3 p.m. incident. A Nixle alert asked the public to avoid the area.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to conduct an investigation, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.