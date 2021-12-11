Children and families join in counting of bird species in Napa

More than two dozen children, parents and bird enthusiasts spent Saturday morning hiking the city parks of Napa – for science.

Local families took up binoculars and clipboards for the Napa Solano Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids, a semi-annual event to introduce young people ages 7 to 16 to birding and citizen science. During 90-minute morning tours of the Connolly Ranch Education Center; Alston, Kennedy and Trancas Crossing parks; and Timberbill Lane, teams of volunteers tracked a variety of bird types including warblers, sparrows, towhees and kestrels, sharing their results later during an afternoon meeting at Connolly Ranch in Browns Valley.

Children at the bird count, which Napa Solano Audubon jointly organized with Connolly Ranch, learned to recognize the North Bay’s various species according to size, shape, behavior, field marks and vocalization.

A group of five teenagers who have been avid bird watchers for about a half-dozen years helped lead Saturday’s tours, including Lucas (L.C.) Corneliussen, a 17-year-old Novato resident who guided a group surveying Alston Park.

“It’s just the adventure, the places it brings you, and of course the birds,” he said of his start in ornithology. “It was one of the ways I could see the natural world around me.”

Groups surveying Napa-area parks during the event recorded birds from more than 40 species each, with some observing 50 or more, according to Mark Stephenson, president of Napa Solano Audubon.

Results from Audubon-led community bird counts held around the U.S. from mid-December to early January are shared with Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology to help track the health of the world’s estimated 10,000 bird species, according to the laboratory’s website.

