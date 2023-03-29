Here are the choices being considered to ease the rush-hour traffic mess that is Highway 29 through American Canyon — a mass transit boost or roundabouts.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is receiving $3 million in federal funds to advance south county Highway 29 planning for this 2-mile stretch. Money will go toward completing environmental review for two options:

— The “transit plus” alternative, which envisions such things as dedicated bus lanes at intersections for faster transit service.

— The "roundabouts” alternative, which envisions replacing traffic signals with roundabouts at all key intersections except American Canyon Road.

Either way, plans call for adding paths for cyclists and walkers, installing planters and landscape areas, and moving power lines and other utilities underground.

Construction probably wouldn’t begin until 2025 at the earliest, if the money can be secured, NVTA's director of capital development and planning Danielle Schmitz said. The cost is an estimated $50 million to $70 million.

The project would probably be done in phases, Schmitz said. NVTA could use $20 million in Regional Measure 3 toll money as a match to attract grants.

American Canyon has a big stake in the outcome, given Highway 29 functions as its Main Street, USA. The city has yet to favor either the transit-plus or roundabout alternative.

“Both alternatives have their advantages, and we are waiting for the results of the forthcoming studies to decide which one is our preference,” City Manager Jason Holley said.

And everyone who gets stuck in traffic on Highway 29 in the south county has a big stake in the outcome, too. Schmitz said the public will be able to provide input on the project at different stages. That includes commenting on the draft environmental report.

She expects the environmental review to be completed in a year to 18 months. The NVTA board of directors and Caltrans would choose the option. NVTA board meetings are public.

American Canyon will be watching and participating. Holley said the project will be a catalyst for the city’s Broadway District plans to revitalize the Highway 29 corridor. Those plans include adding homes, businesses and a new look to this city thoroughfare.

“Simply put, (the Highway 29 project) is a game-changer,” Holley said. “And because the project will expedite the movement of visitors and goods into Napa Valley, it will significantly benefit the region as well.”

He thanked Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and the NVTA board for moving the project to the next phase. Pedroza is chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which approved the $3 million in federal funding.

Highway 29 through American Canyon during rush hour can be bumper-to-bumper amid a gauntlet of traffic signals. This is a route many Napa Valley residents use to reach the greater Bay Area.

When traffic is at its worst, say on a Friday evening, some drivers detour through city residential neighborhoods to try to save time, to the frustration of residents.

One option that dropped off the table last year was widening Highway 29 from four to six lanes, three in each direction. Though that idea has long had support from American Canyon leaders, Caltrans stated its policy is to pursue “innovative, multimodal solutions” and add lanes as a last resort.

From 2018 through 2020, this stretch of highway had 125 reported collisions. Seventy percent were rear-end collisions, followed by broadsides at 14%, according to an NVTA report.

