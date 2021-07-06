"Choke the woke" sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement

So far, Gonzales said, the matter of the anti-woke placards is being weighed by the city’s Code Enforcement Division.

Code enforcement officers regulate noncommercial signs outside of homes for safety and size but not for the content of messages, to avoid falling afoul of First Amendment free-speech protections, according to Planning Manager Erin Morris. “We regulate the time, place and manner but we do not regulate the message at all, as long as it is a noncommercial message,” she said Tuesday.

Although no complaints about the Silverado Trail placards had been filed as of last week, Morris said the Planning Division expects a code enforcement officer to try to contact the property owner later this week about complying with Napa’s city sign codes.

Napa limits such displays to a maximum of two signs per residential lot and no more than 8 square feet per sign, or 16 square feet of total display space. A sign also cannot be more than 4 feet in height from ground level or 3 feet from the top of a fence or wall, and nighttime lighting is prohibited.

A separate set of rules also allows residents to post-election campaign signs outside of homes for 90 days before any federal, state, or local election in which Napans are eligible to vote.