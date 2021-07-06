"Choke the woke" sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement

A cluster of at least seven signs posted outside a small, nondescript Silverado Trail house is uncompromising in proclaiming its creator’s conservative stance — “AMERICA LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT,” “SUPPORT THE NRA,” “UP YOURS NEWSOM.”
But two of the placards — one formed from red lettering on a white panel, the other hand-lettered onto green cardboard — appear more pugnacious than the rest: “CHOKE THE WOKE.”
That message is the latest in an assortment of slogans to be posted within sight of those driving, bicycling or walking a section of the Trail, just east of the Napa Valley Expo and a few blocks from Soscol Avenue’s busy commercial strip.
Whether the verbal attack on “woke” opponents of racism and discrimination amounts to an incitement of violence — or simply an expression of the sign creator’s free-speech rights under the Constitution — remains a question for Napa city authorities, who confirmed receiving an anonymous tip about the signage early last week.
“It’s one of those things where we have to balance public safety, whether there’s an immediate threat, and constitutionally protected rights,” Capt. Jennifer Gonzales told the Napa Valley Register on Wednesday. “And we have to decide if we’re the best tool for the job. We take the information and digest it a bit and if there’s a better resource, we get another resource involved.”
So far, Gonzales said, the matter of the anti-woke placards is being weighed by the city’s Code Enforcement Division.
Code enforcement officers regulate noncommercial signs outside of homes for safety and size but not for the content of messages, to avoid falling afoul of First Amendment free-speech protections, according to Planning Manager Erin Morris. “We regulate the time, place and manner but we do not regulate the message at all, as long as it is a noncommercial message,” she said Tuesday.
Although no complaints about the Silverado Trail placards had been filed as of last week, Morris said the Planning Division expects a code enforcement officer to try to contact the property owner later this week about complying with Napa’s city sign codes.
Napa limits such displays to a maximum of two signs per residential lot and no more than 8 square feet per sign, or 16 square feet of total display space. A sign also cannot be more than 4 feet in height from ground level or 3 feet from the top of a fence or wall, and nighttime lighting is prohibited.
A separate set of rules also allows residents to post-election campaign signs outside of homes for 90 days before any federal, state, or local election in which Napans are eligible to vote.
Posted on a sloping lot in the 600 block of Silverado near Fairview Avenue, the signs upholding conservative causes have been a regular sight in recent years. A March 2019 Google Street View image taken at the location shows features messages such as “VIVA TRUMP” and “TRUMP 2020” on the same miniature billboard and board fence that now bear the CHOKE THE WOKE” motto.
Public records list the owner and resident as John Paul Raymond. In a brief telephone conversation Thursday afternoon, a man listed by Caller ID as Raymond vigorously defended his free-speech right to post the anti-progressive signs, including the one denigrating “woke” progressives.
“Tough (expletive); if they don’t like the wording, grow thicker skin,” he said in a profane exchange, during which he attempted partway through to withdraw permission to be quoted on the record for this story. (The Register did not make any promise to keep the conversation off the record.) He also declined to say whether he had been contacted by police, code enforcement officers or any other city agencies in relation to the Silverado Trail signs.
“What the (expletive) is the problem?” he said. “That’s just (expletive). I’m not gonna be bullied by anybody. If you don’t like it, stick it up your PC ass; it’s still a free country.”
