A Modesto motorcyclist was seriously hurt late Wednesday morning after he was involved in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 121.
A second motorcyclist was also hurt, but suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Queen of the Valley.
Modesto resident Anthony Silva, 27, and Brentwood resident Patrick Heeneman, 31, were driving north at 35 miles per hour on Highway 121, north of Vichy Avenue, and passing though an ascending right curve on motorcycles, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
Silva was on a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was the second rider in a tight group of motorcyclists, while Heeneman was on a 2007 KTM motorcycle and had some following distance behind the last rider in the pack.
Meanwhile Martinsville, Virginia resident Mikael Peters, 46, and Napa resident James Reed, 70, were driving in separate cars and coming south around the corner toward the riders on a descending right curve, according to CHP.
Silva began to cross the double lines as he traveled through the curve and tried unsuccessfully to lean back into his lane as Peters approached in his 2018 Ford. Silva struck Peters's driver side mirror, scraped along the left side of his car and struck his left rear tire as his bike overturned.
Silva and his bike slid and struck the right underside of the bumper of Reed's 2015 GMC as Reed came to a stop. Silva continued to slide — his bike stopped in the southbound lane and Silva stopped in the northbound lane.
Heeneman couldn't stop because he was driving too fast, laid his bike down in the lane and waited for medical help. Silva did the same.
No arrests were made in connection with the incident.