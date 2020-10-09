CHP: 2 men arrested after blowing a red light, fleeing

A California Highway Patrol officer was sitting at a red light on Imola Avenue at Jefferson Street Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck raced past at high speed and ran the light, the CHP reported.

The officer gave chase with lights and siren, but the pickup wouldn't stop, the CHP said.

The chase, which started at 2:22 p.m., ended a short time later when the pickup struck a dirt berm on Golden Gate Drive, south of the intersection with Foster Road.

The driver and passenger fled the scene, but were ultimately arrested, the CHP said.

The driver, Dylan Bay, 24, of Napa, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

The passenger, Tyler Kolczak, 24, of Napa was booked for possible charges of providing a false ID, identity theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

