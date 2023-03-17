The California Highway Patrol air division rescued two lost, elderly hikers in the mountainous area of Table Rock, north of Calistoga, around midnight Thursday, according to a Friday CHP Facebook post.
A CHP helicopter responded to the area and located the hikers and was able to land near them and transport them to the Napa Valley floor, according to the post.
Though the post says that the air division responded with the Napa County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the office wasn't involved in the rescue. A CHP spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
