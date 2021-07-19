CHP: Angwin man seriously injured in Highway 29 crash near Calistoga

An Angwin man has been hospitalized with major injuries after a nighttime single-vehicle crash outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The crash occurred at midnight at the beginning of Monday, on northbound Highway 29 north of Dunaweal Lane, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau. Juan Acuna, 51, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 when the pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree, Renspurger said in an email.

Acuna, who was alone in the Ford and was wearing his seat belt, was flown by CHP helicopter to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to Renspurger.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.