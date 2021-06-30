CHP announces “maximum enforcement” against speeding, drunk driving for July Fourth weekend

The California Highway Patrol has announced heightened patrols to combat unsafe, distracted, and drunken driving throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
From 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP will declare a "Maximum Enforcement Period," focusing on speed enforcement, the agency said in a news release Wednesday. All available officers will watch for motorists who are speeding, distracted, or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and also will be on alert for aggressive driving and road-rage incidents.
“Saving lives is a priority for our officers,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the statement. “Motorists will help make everyone’s holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience, and being courteous to other drivers.”
CHP advises drivers to be patient during holiday travel and to allow plenty of time to reach destinations and avoid unsafe behavior such as tailgating. Remaining calm and courteous behind the wheel reduces the risk of an unpleasant encounter with other motorists. Motorists who feel they are at risk should dial 911.
During the 2020 Independence Day enforcement period, 36 people died in collisions on California roads, according to the CHP, which also recorded 1,317 arrests on suspicion of DUI.
This year’s Fourth of July enforcement campaign coincides with a speed-focused safety effort in which CHP is teaming with Oregon State Police and the Washington State Patrol along Interstate 5, whose 1,381-mile length spans all three states from Mexico to Canada.
