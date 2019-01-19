A Calistoga man was seriously hurt early Saturday morning after he crashed his car into an embankment, causing his car to turn over, driver's side down, officials say.
Oscar Lopez-Guzman, 23, was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier east on Petrified Forest Road, east of Franz Valley School Road in unincorporated Napa County around 4:30 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol press release. He was driving on the rain-drenched road at an unsafe speed, lost control, swerved off of the road, hit an embankment and flipped his car over, CHP said.
Lopez-Guzman was taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and CHP said it determined neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crash.