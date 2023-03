The California Highway Patrol has closed Dry Creek Road and Trinity Road leading into Sonoma County, according to a news release from the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The roads are impassable due to weather, according to the announcement.

Authorities urged the public to find alternate routes and provided no estimate when the roads will reopen.