CHP closes Highway 29 near Yountville for crash investigation

The southbound lanes of Highway 29 south of Yountville were closed for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon for further investigation of a 2020 fatal collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure, between Washington Street and Hoffman Lane, was requested by the Napa County District Attorney's Office so that the crash scene could be reconstructed, Officer Marc Renspurger said. 

Traffic was diverted to Solano Avenue for a short period, he said.

No additional information was immediately available. 

