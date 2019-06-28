Two people were seriously hurt in separate collisions that occurred early Thursday morning along Highway 29 in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Vallejo resident Denilson Vasquez, 19, was seriously hurt after his 1993 Ford Explorer veered off of the road and into a tree on Highway 29, south of Oakville Grade Road, at 5:30 a.m., CHP wrote in a press release. It's unclear why he veered off the road, but he was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital after suffering unspecified injuries.
Vasquez did not have a valid drivers license, but he was wearing a seatbelt, CHP wrote.
An hour later, Calistoga resident Jeff Manfredi, 72, suffered serious injuries after a car drove into his path as he rode his bike along Highway 29, north of Duanweal Lane, CHP wrote. He was wearing a helmet and was transported to St. Helena Hospital.
It's unclear why Calistoga resident Maurilio Salomon, 62, drove his 2019 Nissan into Manfredi's path, but he stopped immediately and called 911, CHP wrote.
No arrests were made in connection with either collision.