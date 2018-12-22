The California Highway Patrol is planning to ramp up enforcement of speed limits and impaired driving laws.
CHP began its operation at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue through Christmas Day, according to a press release from CHP headquarters. All available officers will be out on the roadways.
CHP made more than 900 arrests for impaired driving and 27 people in California died during the same period last year, according to the release. Of the 12 people who died in cars in CHP's jurisdiction, half of them were not wearing seatbelts.
A first-time arrest for driving under the influence can cost more than $15,000 in total, according to the release.
Anyone who sees an impaired driver should call 911 when they are able to safely do so.