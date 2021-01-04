 Skip to main content
CHP: Driver arrested for suspected DUI after rear-end crash in Napa

The southbound Tesla rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 29, south of First Street at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the Tesla driver, identified as Jimmy Chen, 39, of Oakland, was driving at a high rate of speed.

The Tesla collided with a Ford, whose driver, Duke Asiedu, 31, of Fairfield, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the CHP said.

The CHP arrested Chen for a possible charge of DUI.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

