When a California Highway Patrol officer patrolling through American Canyon tried to pull over a man whose car had fake registration tags, he initially yielded.
But then he took off, CHP says, and hit a parked car.
An officer spotted the car at 9:44 p.m. on Friday, while driving south on Highway 29, south of Napa Junction Road. The driver initially complied when the officer tried to stop him at Highway 29 and Rio Del Mar, but then accelerated and took off, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Marc Renspurger. The driver almost hit another car while trying to get away, CHP says.
The driver did, however, hit a car parked near Del Ray Court and Los Altos Place, in a residential neighborhood, CHP says. There was minor damage to both cars, but the driver continued.
Vallejo resident Michael Jerome Williams, 36, gave up while driving on Del Ray Court, CHP says. He was arrested at 9:48 p.m. — just four minutes after the CHP says the pursuit started.
Williams was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of evading an officer, and misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license, and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, CHP says. He was also booked on three warrants related to probation violation, including two from this year and one from last year, CHP says.
He remained in custody as of Tuesday at noon.