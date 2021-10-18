CHP: Driver hospitalized with major injuries after crash in north Napa

A Southern California man was hospitalized Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the Silverado Trail north of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 8:40 a.m., a 25-year-old Bellflower resident was at the wheel of a 2017 Infiniti sedan in the northbound lane of Silverado, just north of Oak Knoll Avenue, when he attempted to pass a 2018 Ram pickup truck just ahead of him, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau.

When the Infiniti’s driver tried to pass the truck over the double-yellow line on wet pavement, he clipped the side of the Ram, lost control, and struck a tree on the east shoulder, Paulson said.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. CHP described his injuries as major and life-threatening. He did not appear to have worn his seat belt, according to Paulson.

The man driving the pickup, a 26-year-old resident of Boulder, Colorado, was not injured in the wreck.

CHP’s investigation into the crash was continuing Monday afternoon.