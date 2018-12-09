Try 1 month for 99¢

A single-car wreck Friday night north of Calistoga sent the driver to a hospital with what authorities described as major injuries.

At 7 p.m., a 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle was in the northbound lane of Highway 29 north of Livermore Road when it left the roadway, struck a large rock, continued on and then struck a tree, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver, 40-year-old Jose S. Vazquez of Calistoga, was injured and taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, CHP reported, adding that he also was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported to a passenger in the Volkswagen, 27-year-old Maria Veronica Vividor, also of Calistoga.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

