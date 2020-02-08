{{featured_button_text}}

A driver suffered major injuries after her car crashed into a tree on Saturday morning in St. Helena.

Nancy Chavez, 30, was driving southbound on Highway 29 just south of Whitehall Lane when her car drifted to the right and crashed into a large tree at 2:10 a.m., reports California Highway Patrol officials. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Chavez, a St. Helena resident, sustained major injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

CHP reported that it appeared alcohol played a factor in the crash. Chavez was arrested, but charges had not been filed with the Napa County justice system as of Saturday afternoon.

Napa Fire, Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response also responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation, reports CHP.

