A driver suffered major injuries after her car crashed into a tree on Saturday morning in St. Helena.
Nancy Chavez, 30, was driving southbound on Highway 29 just south of Whitehall Lane when her car drifted to the right and crashed into a large tree at 2:10 a.m., reports California Highway Patrol officials. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Chavez, a St. Helena resident, sustained major injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
CHP reported that it appeared alcohol played a factor in the crash. Chavez was arrested, but charges had not been filed with the Napa County justice system as of Saturday afternoon.
Napa Fire, Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response also responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation, reports CHP.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
Feb. 4: Napa Police has announced the arrest of Gary Lee Lindstrom in connection with a two-car crash Sunday night in Browns Valley in which a…
Jan. 26: A disturbance at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
JAN. 16: Napa Police investigate a disturbance that escalated into a stabbing that sent a transient man to the hospital.
JAN. 14: A Napa man was arrested following a disturbance inside a car that later crashed.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
Jan. 22: Authorities reported the arrests of three men and a woman on robbery, assault and burglary allegations after an Upvalley vehicle break-in.
JAN. 21: A 57-year-old man was stabbed while bicycling on Main Street, and a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
JAN. 17: After investigating a residential fire that looked suspicious, Napa Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of the home for investigat…