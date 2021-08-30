CHP: Drivers suffer major injuries in head-on crash on Highway 12/121 in Napa County

A head-on collision early Monday evening in the Carneros area left two men with major injuries and blocked Highway 12/121 near the Sonoma County border, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported at 5:18 p.m. near the intersection with Haire Lane in western Napa County, according to CHP’s online incident log.

A man driving a Honda Civic west toward Sonoma County went out of control and hit a guardrail, and his car then struck a Dodge Charger headed east toward Napa, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP's Napa bureau.

The motorists, who were alone in their cars, suffered major injuries and were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the Honda driver in a CHP helicopter and the Dodge driver in an American Medical Response ambulance, Paulson said. Their identities were not immediately available.

Highway 12/121 was closed west of the Domaine Carneros winery after the crash and was expected to remain shut down in both directions through about 7:45 p.m. Traffic was being detoured away from the crash site at Duhig Road to the east, and at Napa Road to the west on the Sonoma side of the county line, the highway patrol's online log indicated.