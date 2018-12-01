A Napa man was arrested Friday night after his car veered off of Third Avenue and crashed into a pole, injuring his passenger in the process.
Gajendra Singh Sareen, 52, was driving north on Third Avenue, approaching North Avenue, when he drove through a stop sign just around 9:40 p.m., according to a statement released by the California Highway Patrol.
The 2008 Bentley crashed into a metal pole, injuring passenger Yanina Liakhouska, 37, of New York, according to the statement. She was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital for unspecified "moderate" injuries.
Sareen was arrested on suspicion of two felonies related to driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 and injuring a person while driving under the influence.
Bail was set at $100,000. He was released at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records.