CHP: Fatal crash reported on Highway 29 in south Napa

A fatal crash occurred late Saturday night on Highway 29 in south Napa, closing the northbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The two-vehicle collision was reported at about 11:31 p.m. north of the Butler Bridge, according to the CHP’s online incident log.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 29 were blocked between Highways 221 and 121, and drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes, Napa Police said in a Nixle alert issued at 12:14 a.m. Sunday. Southbound lanes remained open, but with heavily impacted traffic, according to the alert.

Further details were not immediately available Sunday morning.

