CHP: Fatal crash reported outside Calistoga

A fatality was reported in a single-car crash early Tuesday evening near Calistoga, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The wreck was reported at 5:04 p.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 29 north of Diamond Mountain Road, where a Ford Flex with four occupants struck a tree, CHP’s online incident page indicated.

Highway 29’s northbound lane was blocked by the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Further details were not immediately available as of 7:30 p.m.