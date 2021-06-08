 Skip to main content
CHP: Fatal crash reported outside Calistoga

A fatality was reported in a single-car crash early Tuesday evening near Calistoga, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The wreck was reported at 5:04 p.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 29 north of Diamond Mountain Road, where a Ford Flex with four occupants struck a tree, CHP’s online incident page indicated.

Highway 29’s northbound lane was blocked by the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Further details were not immediately available as of 7:30 p.m.

