CHP: Fatal two-vehicle crash reported in north Napa

  • Updated
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal two-vehicle collision Saturday night in north Napa.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the area of the Silverado Trail and Trancas Street, near the Milliken Creek bridge.

No further information was immediately available.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

