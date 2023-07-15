The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 29 in south Napa on Saturday night.

The collision was reported at 9:52 p.m. and involved a vehicle and pedestrian on the highway near North Kelly Road, according to an entry on CHP’s online incident log.