CHP: Fatality follows head-on collision on Highway 29 near Calistoga

Update: One person was killed and two badly injured when two sedans collided head-on Monday morning on Highway 29 just south of Larkmead Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m., shutting down Highway 29 south of Calistoga in both directions between Larkmead and Bale Lanes

The CHP said the highway probably wouldn't reopen until after 1 p.m. for the collision investigation.

The CHP said the driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with major injuries, the CHP said.