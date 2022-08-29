CHP: Golf Cart overturn in rural Napa County causes major injuries, prompts air response

The California Highway Patrol responded Saturday afternoon to a golf cart that overturned on a private road near Capell Valley Road that caused major injuries to two of the cart’s passengers, according to a press release.
The driver of the golf cart was driving on a private access road at about 1 p.m. with three passengers in her cart. She turned unsafely onto the shoulder of the road, the release said. That caused the cart to overturn, which injured two of the passengers.
A CHP helicopter and a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter were deployed to respond to the injuries; they transported the two passengers to the Kaiser Medical Center in Vacaville for treatment.
