CHP helicopter crew rescues Napa hiker trapped under boulder

In a rescue worthy of the wilds of Alaska, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew spent a chilly night on the Calistoga Palisades with a hiker who had been trapped under a boulder weighing several thousand pounds.

The officer built a fire to warm the hiker against temperatures that dipped into the 30s Wednesday morning before he could be hoisted at dawn into a CHP chopper and flown down to Calistoga, said CHP spokesperson Shaun Bouyea.

The CHP got notified at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday that a rock climbing hiker trapped under a boulder had managed to send out a 911 call to Cal Fire to describe his predicament, Bouyea said.

Using GPS coordinates provided by Cal Fire and night vision goggles, the crew on a CHP helicopter out of the Napa County Airport was able to locate the hiker, who was off the trail in extremely rugged terrain, Bouyea said.

The CHP was able to land a rescue team within a mile of the hiker. The team hiked for an hour to reach the man, whose injuries it was determined were not life threatening, Bouyea said. By then, the hiker had used his bare hands to dig himself out from under the rock, he said.