CHP helicopter crew rescues Napa hiker trapped under boulder

In a rescue worthy of the wilds of Alaska, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew spent a chilly night on the Calistoga Palisades with a hiker who had been trapped under a boulder weighing several thousand pounds.
The officer built a fire to warm the hiker against temperatures that dipped into the 30s Wednesday morning before he could be hoisted at dawn into a CHP chopper and flown down to Calistoga, said CHP spokesperson Shaun Bouyea.
The CHP got notified at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday that a rock climbing hiker trapped under a boulder had managed to send out a 911 call to Cal Fire to describe his predicament, Bouyea said.
Using GPS coordinates provided by Cal Fire and night vision goggles, the crew on a CHP helicopter out of the Napa County Airport was able to locate the hiker, who was off the trail in extremely rugged terrain, Bouyea said.
The CHP was able to land a rescue team within a mile of the hiker. The team hiked for an hour to reach the man, whose injuries it was determined were not life threatening, Bouyea said. By then, the hiker had used his bare hands to dig himself out from under the rock, he said.
The team decided to wait until dawn before bringing in a CHP helicopter to extract the hiker. In the meantime, a pilot and a paramedic stayed with the man, building a fire to warm him, Bouyea said.
The hiker, who was from the area, was hoisted up 75 feet at dawn to the helicopter and flown to the Calistoga fairgrounds where an ambulance was waiting.
Bouyea said he didn't know what happened to the hiker after that. "He said he was fine and wanted to go home," he said.
This was an unusual rescue because of the night conditions and the steepness of the terrain, Bouyea. The hiker was "literally between a rock and a hard place," he said.
If the hiker hadn't been able to call for help before his cellphone died, Bouyea said he could not predict what the outcome would have been. "If you yelled, there was no one to hear you," he said.
To see a video of the rescue, go to https://fb.watch/1_8JV8gJnW/
Cal Fire, Napa AMR and the St. Helena Fire Department all responded to the incident.
