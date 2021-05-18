 Skip to main content
CHP helicopter rescues injured hiker from Napa park

A hiker walking on a steep trail on the backside of Westwood Hills Park broke her ankle Monday morning and had to be rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter based at the Napa County Airport.

In a post on Facebook, the female hiker said she had dropped her kids off at school that morning, then decided to take a solo hike at Westwood Hills, something she hadn't done during the pandemic.

She fell and fractured her ankle while walking down a steep trail leading from the park to Laurel Street, according to the post.

The hiker called relatives, who then called local emergency services for help.

The CHP posted a video of a basket being lowered 75 feet from the helicopter to lift up the injured hiker, who was then taken to the emergency room at Kaiser Vallejo for treatment. 

The Napa Fire Department participated in the rescue.

