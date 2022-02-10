 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking alert

CHP: Highway 29 reopened after fatal collision near Calistoga

  • Updated

Updated: A fatal head-on traffic collision this morning temporarily closed Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road — near Calistoga — for a few hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 29 opened back up at about 11:52 a.m., according to a social media post from the Napa County Sheriff's Office. 

The CHP is currently investigating the head-on collision between a pickup truck and a van at around 9:20 a.m., said CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson. The solo driver of the pickup truck reportedly died in the collision and both passengers of the van appear to have sustained major injuries, Paulson said.

No one involved in the collision has yet been identified, according to Paulson.

